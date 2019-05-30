New Dad Prince Harry Just Met His Adorable Mini-Me at the Cricket World Cup Opening Match

Did Prince Harry just get a preview of what his son Archie will look like in a few years?

The 34-year-old royal, who welcomed his first child with Meghan Markle on May 6, stepped out solo on Thursday to attend the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at the Oval in London. Ahead of the game, which saw England take on South Africa, Harry met a group of excited children who had been selected as Anthem Children from the Cricket World Cup youth engagement program – including one boy who looked like a young version of himself!

The boy wore a blue baseball cap and t-shirt that matched the other kids, but his freckles and red hair (and therefore his resemblance to Prince Harry) couldn’t be missed.

Perhaps Harry and Meghan also noticed the similarities – the couple’s @SussexRoyal Instagram page shared a number of photos from the outing, including a close-up shot of the prince’s mini-me.

RELATED: Gingers Unite! Prince Harry Gives a Redheaded Girl a Big Hug After Seeing Her Orange Sign

Prince Harry in 1987 | David Levenson/Getty Images More

The ICC Cricket World Cup, which takes place from May 30 until July 14, is being hosted by England and Wales and will feature the world’s top 10 teams, nine of whom are from the Commonwealth. Over one million people are expected to attend matches and World Cup activations in England and Wales, with a further 1.5 billion watching around the world.

Prince Harry | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty More

Ahead of the match, Harry gave an inspirational speech about the legacy of the tournament.

“The first ever Cricket World Cup took place in England in 1975, and I am delighted that the UK will once again play host to this wonderful global event featuring 10 incredible teams, who thanks to the UK’s diversity will feel like they are playing to a home crowd at every game,” he said. “Cities will come alive across the next six weeks as World Cup fever sweeps the nation once more.”

He continued, “Good luck to all the teams and thank you to everyone who has played a part in making this tournament happen. Trust me, you won’t want to miss any of it. I am now honored to declare the men’s World Cup of 2019 open.”

Prince Harry | Gareth Copley-IDI/IDI/Getty More

Story continues