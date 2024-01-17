Dad runs from crash that killed daughter and injured his family, Oklahoma cops say

An Oklahoma father is accused of running away from the scene of a wreck that killed his daughter, police told news outlets.

Police and firefighters responded to a call about a rollover crash at 9:20 p.m., Jan. 11, on the south side of Bixby, according to a news release. A girl had been thrown from the vehicle and later died at a hospital, police said, adding that two other children and an adult were hospitalized.

But the driver, Elliott Binney, fled before first responders arrived, officials said.

Binney abandoned his family, his wife and three children, at the scene of a crash he’s accused of causing, police told KJRH.

Witnesses told police Binney was driving 70 mph in the rain and passed several vehicles in a no-passing zone when he crashed, the station reported.

Investigators also found an opened bottle of vodka at the scene and police say Binney admitted to taking a drink while behind the wheel, according to the outlet.

Police found and arrested Binney in Checotah, a town roughly 50 miles southeast of Bixby.

Binney had escaped Bixby in a second vehicle, police told KOKI.

“At some point (Binney) left the scene, he walked to a family-owned business and retrieved a vehicle,” Bixby Police Chief Todd Blish told the station. “We were able to track this vehicle electronically and ultimately made an arrest in the case.”

Binney told investigators he lost control of his vehicle after hitting an oil spot on the rain-slick road, KOKI reported. His wife also said they were arguing just before the crash, according to police.

Police say the couple’s teenage daughter, Shelby Binney, wasn’t wearing a seat belt during the crash, KJRH reported.

She was a cheerleader with “a heart of gold,” her cheer gym said in a Facebook post.

“Shelby has been a part of the OXT and OXC family for many years,” the gym said. “She was loved by everyone around her. She was a bright light in the gym, a hard working athlete, and the best teammate you could ask for.”

Story continues

Elliott Binney was arrested on charges of manslaughter, passing in a no-passing zone and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death, officials said.

Employee accused of raping job applicant in bathroom keeps job, Texas lawsuit says

Worker can’t escape molten steel pouring into pit after malfunction at plant, cops say

Driver fleeing police fatally crashes into parents of 6 kids on date night, MI cops say

Dad shoots daughter’s stepfather after the girl writes disturbing note, Texas cops say