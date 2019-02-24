Dad runs daughter's half marathon after she took her own life

A father has run a half marathon in place of his daughter after she took her own life in December.

Andy Airey said he was "determined to bring something positive out of our terrible loss" and raise money for charity.

Sophie Airey was 29 when she went missing from her home, and her body was found a few days later.

Before the race, Mr Airey wrote on his fundraising page: "She was entered to run the Northumberland half marathon on February 23rd 2019; needless to say, she won't be there however, after speaking to the organisers, I have arranged to take Sophie's entry and will run it in her place.

"Also running will be Sophie's husband Sam (although he's doing the full marathon distance!), his brother Tim and Sophie's friend, Laura."

The 13-mile half marathon course headed north along the Northumberland coast from Craster to Bamburgh.

Nearly 900 people have helped Mr Airey surge through his original £20,000 target and his JustGiving page is now heading towards £23,000.

The money will go to Papyrus - a charity that works to prevent suicide in young people.

"Meeting you in the pub after the run, really moved me. Your positivity was amazing. You should feel a very proud dad, well done," said one person who donated anonymously.

Suicide is the biggest killer of young people under 35 in the UK, both male and female, says Papyrus.

:: Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK.