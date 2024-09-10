Dad runs from Derry to Dublin after son's suicide

Jack Edgar, from Londonderry, died by suicide in 2022 [Edgar family ]

In December 2022, trainee electrician Jack Edgar had been given new tools as one of his Christmas presents.

The 20-year-old from Carnhill in Londonderry had been in the trade since leaving school and was just weeks away from becoming fully qualified.

Two years on, that Christmas present sits unused in Jack's tool box.

He died by suicide on 27 December 2022.

In the early hours of Saturday, his bereaved father Tony set off from the Peace Bridge in the city to run to Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland will take on Greece at the stadium tonight.

"The majority of people at games will be young men, so we wanted to take our message to one of the biggest stadiums on the island of Ireland. There's no bigger platform.

"As men, we can be made to feel there's shame in asking for help, but there isn't – it’s a strength."

Tony and Sabrina Edgar want to encourage others to talk about suicide [BBC]

'Have to get up and continue on'

Mr Edgar arrived in the Irish capital on Sunday night, 40 hours after leaving the north west ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on Tuesday.

His son TJ and his three brothers ran with him.

Speaking to North West Today, the Derry man said the 147-mile (236km) challenge aims to create awareness and encourage conversations about suicide and mental health.

"Jack was our wee star, like the rest of our children," he said.

"We got that phone call, our worst nightmare, that December.

"As a family, we have to show our children that we have to get up and continue on. We want to always celebrate Jack and remember him in a good way.

"The run to the Aviva Stadium is for everyone who has lost somebody to suicide."

According to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency's (Nisra's) most recent figures, there were 203 suicide deaths registered in Northern Ireland in 2022.

Conversations come 'too late'

Mr Edgar and the group started their run from the Peace Bridge at one minute past midnight on Saturday.

Their route took them to Strabane and Omagh, before Ardee, Slane, Ashbourne and Dublin.

Jack's mother Sabrina said her family are focused on helping others.

"When Jack died, a piece of me went too," she said.

"It's so hard. He was funny, kind, caring. He just doted on everybody.

"We don't want any other family to feel this pain."

Mr Edgar said conversations around suicide often come too late, which is why his family want to raise awareness.

"That's what happened to us and we never thought it would.

"Have the conversation now - before it’s too late and that knock comes to your door, because when it comes, it's so hard”.

If you or someone you know are having feelings of despair or emotionally distressed, you can find organisations that offer advice and support on the BBC Action Line website.