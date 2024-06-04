Dad who runs driveway cleaning company EasyJetwash in hot water with easyJet
A dad who runs a driveway cleaning business called EasyJetwash is being threatened with legal action by billionaire easyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou. Jozsef Spekker, 43, charges around £100 to pressure wash people's drives, patios, garden paths and conservatories. He has run his one-man business for three years but is now in hot water with easyGroup, which is owned by budget airline boss Sir Stelios. The multinational venture capital conglomerate - worth billions - has written to Jozsef ordering him to rebrand his business or face a costly legal battle.