Dad who runs driveway cleaning company EasyJetwash in hot water with easyJet

The Daily Beast

Donald Trump has called on the Supreme Court to weigh in on his hush-money case as his sentencing looms next month.The former president, who was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, is set to be sentenced on July 11, four days before the beginning of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. He has vowed to appeal his history-making conviction on charges related to his efforts to unlawfully influence the 2016 election with a scheme to cover up a hush-money payment