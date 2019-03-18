Dad Shows Off Impressive Dunking Skills

Logan and his dad were hanging out at their home in Iowa when they decided to shoot some hoops through the mini-basketball net in their basement.

Logan’s dad took the opportunity to show off his impressive slam dunking skills while Logan captured the moment on camera.

He published the clip to Twitter and told Storyful, “I challenged him to a dunk contest on it and I was shocked by the dunks he was doing so I took videos of it.” Credit: logankelleher_ via Storyful