Dad-to-Be Usain Bolt Says He 'Won't Push' His Child to Run Track: 'There Is So Much Pressure'

Usain Bolt will be more than happy if his future child does not follow in his Olympic footsteps.

The retired Olympian — who is currently expecting his first child with longtime girlfriend Kasi Bennett — recently told PEOPLE that he’s in favor of their baby on the way not pursuing track and field.

“People always say, ‘Are you going to put your kids in sports?’ ” Bolt, 33, said at the Bolt24 By Gatorade pop-up studio in Miami during Super Bowl weekend. “But for me, if they want to be in sports, fine, I don’t really care. But, I won’t push them to do track and field. I think it’s going to be hard.”

“I think it’s the hardest thing when you have a dad that is a superstar in a supersport, I don’t think you should do that sport,” Bolt added. “I think you should do something else because there is so much pressure on you to live up to expectations.”

The nine-time gold medalist admitted that he is “more nervous” than Bennett, 30, to become a first-time parent. “My girlfriend is really excited, she’s excited to be pregnant, and I’m like, ‘What am I going to do, I’m about to be a dad.’ You know? I’m that guy.”

Bolt also said that he anticipates being a dad will be much harder than conquering the Olympics.

“The good thing about it is that I have a lot of experience with my friends’ kids and my aunts’ kids and stuff like that, so I kind of understand but I’ve never had a kid 24/7,” he said. “You know what I mean? This is 24/7, so it’s going to be challenging but I’m so excited.”

Bolt announced Jan. 23 that the couple is expecting with a breathtaking photo of Bennett on the beach dressed in a billowing red dress that showed off her baby bump.

“I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE. @kasi.b,” he captioned the stunning photo by Lexon Photography.

Bennett also shared the news on her own social media, sharing a series of three posts with additional photos from her red dress maternity shoot. Each photo was consecutively captioned, “Our biggest blessing..,” “Our greatest celebration…,” and finally, “Our golden child ❤️ Coming soon…”

