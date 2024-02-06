Dad in witness appeal after 2017 nightclub murder

The father of a man who was stabbed to death in a nightclub in 2017 has urged witnesses to contact police, after detectives launched a new inquiry into the murder.

Ryan Passey, 24, was on a night out at Chicago's, in Stourbridge, in August 2017 when he suffered a fatal stab wound to the heart.

In 2018, Kobe Murray admitted stabbing Mr Passey, but was cleared of murder and manslaughter after telling a court it had been "unintentional".

Mr Passey's father Ade, said the family was still grieving and his son "deserves justice".

In 2021, the family won a civil case against Mr Murray. A judge concluded that he unlawfully killed Mr Passey and he was ordered to pay £10,000 in damages to the family.

West Midlands Police has now released CCTV images of two witnesses the force believes may hold key information in the case.

Detectives said the two men - who were in the queue for the nightclub on the evening Mr Passey died - are not considered suspects.

The family also initiated an independent review by West Yorkshire Police into the way the West Midlands force had handled the case.

The findings of the review have not yet been made public, but the new inquiry comes after the West Midlands force said it had accepted 18 recommendations made after the review was carried out.

Mr Passey's father Ade said: "If there is anybody out there who knows anything that happened that night, please come forward, so we can have justice for my boy.

"If we ever get back in court, it would mean so much to our family because we are still grieving. Ryan deserves justice."

Suzanne Webb OBE, MP for Stourbridge, has worked with the family on the case for several years.

She said: "People have got to tell the truth now, that's what needs to happen."

Ms Webb added she was in contact with senior politicians in Westminster regarding the case.

"It's just not right," she continued. "We need people to come forward and tell the truth. I'll have that conversation with the policing minister."

Story continues

Det Insp Jim Church, leading the investigation, said: “I want to be really clear that the men in the images are witnesses.

"Although we don’t believe they witnessed the stabbing itself, they may hold information that is now important to our inquiry.

“I would urge them or anyone who knows them to come forward, so we can speak to them.

“Our focus is on Ryan’s family and we will continue to work with them as that investigation progresses.”