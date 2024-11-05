Daddy Bruce Foundation seeking donations for 2024 Thanksgiving meal giveaway

Sky News

Amnesty International is demanding the release of a university student who it claims was "violently arrested" after stripping off, reportedly in protest against Iran's strict Islamic dress code. The human rights organisation claimed the woman, identified as Ahoo Daryaei, was demonstrating at the "abusive enforcement of compulsory veiling by security officials at Tehran's Islamic Azad University". Sky News cannot verify the circumstances of what happened in Iran's capital on Saturday, but footage posted online showed a woman stripped to her underwear and walking outside the campus.