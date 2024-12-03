Daddy Yankee announces divorce from longtime wife Mireddys González: 'Not an easy moment'

Daddy Yankee, left, revealed on social media Monday that he and longtime wife Mireddys González are getting divorced.

Daddy Yankee and wife Mireddys González are pulling the plug on their decadeslong marriage.

In a lengthy statement shared on his Instagram Stories Monday, the Puerto Rican singer and reggaeton icon revealed he and González are splitting after she recently filed for divorce.

"With a heart full of respect and honesty, I want to share some important news about my personal life," Yankee wrote, in Spanish. "After more than two decades of marriage and after many months of trying to save my marriage, which my wife and I share, today my lawyers respond to the divorce petition received by Mireddys."

Yankee, born Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, and González married in 1994 when they were both 17. The former couple shares three children: daughter Jesaaelys Marie, 28, and Yamilette Rodriguez and son Jeremy, 26.

While the "Gasolina" singer didn't disclose the reason for González's divorce petition, he said his Christian faith served as his "refuge" and "constant guide" as he and González attempted to "overcome our differences."

"I respect Mireddys' decision, and I'm grateful for the time we shared, full of blessings and values, of love and with a beautiful family that will continue to be our priority," Yankee added.

A representative for González was not available for comment at the time of publication.

Aside from their marital union, González also worked as Yankee's manager and CEO of his record label El Cartel Records. Yankee referred to her as "the boss" in a 2021 interview with Billboard.

"This is not an easy time, but I understand that it is part of my life process," Yankee concluded. "It is time to accept and continue. Protect my stability, my children and everything built over so many years. I deeply thank those who have accompanied us during this journey and I ask that you respect our privacy in this process. I know that this news may surprise many."

Following his retirement from the reggaeton scene in 2023, Yankee released a series of Christian hip-hop singles — "Donante de Sangre," "Loveo" and "Bailando en La Lluvia" — in 2024.

