Dad's 'Dynamic' Training Wheels Make Learning to Ride Bike a Breeze

An inventive Ohio dad created a pair of special training wheels to help make learning to ride a bike as easy as possible.

Footage by Edgar Escobar shows his three-year-old son using the custom-made springy stabilizers, before showing the tyke successfully zipping around on a bike with no additional support.

“I invented ‘dynamic’ training wheels for my three-year-old son,” Escobar told Storyful.

Escobar said his goal was to let the boy learn to ride “with basic instructions but on his own without me chasing after him and ZERO falls.” He added that they “were very successful,” saying the child was riding within 20 minutes, with “no scrapes or bruised knees.”

“The way the wheels work is that it buys the kids time to stick a leg out. It doesn’t take away the full lean part like regular training wheels do,” he said. “This allows them to learn fully and not rely on training wheels the whole time.”

Escobar added that he offers free training classes to neighborhood families, allowing other kids to borrow the modified bike.

More of Escobar’s cool creations can be seen on his YouTube channel @super_simple_diy, where he regularly showcases the useful gadgets he builds. Credit: @super_simple_diy via Storyful