Dad's knife crime vow after air cadet son's murder

Mr Shani said he wants to send a message to children that carrying a knife is not the way to resolve their issues [BBC]

The father of a teenager who was stabbed to death a year ago said he will never stop campaigning against knife crime.

Nathaniel Shani, 14, was murdered by two boys armed with a knife and a screwdriver in Harpurhey, Manchester, on 15 September 2023.

Defenceless Nathaniel had been ironing his air cadets uniform and polishing his boots before he went out and was fatally wounded.

His father Frank, 50, said "no matter what the situation" children "needed to know carrying a knife was wrong".

Frank Shani said all his hopes for his son's future were destroyed in seconds [GMP]

Speaking on the anniversary of his son's death, Nathaniel's father said he would never get over his loss.

He said: "We had all hoped he would grow up to be a citizen of this country who might do something for this country.

"Those were our hopes, all gone in five seconds.

"I am broken, with scars you can't see.

"It's life-changing. Wherever I go, it's with me."

Mr Shani said he wanted to send a message to children that carrying a knife was never acceptable.

"I'm not going to give up. I don't know how, but I'm not going to give up for his sake," Mr Shani said.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15 and who cannot be named because of their ages, were convicted of Nathaniel's murder at Manchester Crown Court in April.

In June they were given life sentences with a minimum of 10 years in custody after the court heard the 14-year-old boy had encouraged the 15-year-old to stab Nathaniel, who died from a knife wound to the neck.

The boy who inflicted the fatal wound claimed he had been acting in self-defence.

A memorial bench for Nathaniel in the park where he played [BBC]

Nathaniel is featured on mural at the Harpurhey Community Project, close to where he was killed.

"For us, it's a pleasure to see that kids are still remembering [him]," Mr Shani said.

"We just wish the community would stick together. See your neighbour as a friend, not as an adversary or an enemy to an extent that you would want to take their life.

A memorial bench has been put in the park where Nathaniel played.

Mr Shani added: "When he passed due to the incident, the community thought it wise to honour him by putting this chair in so we could come and reflect upon his life.

"It was such an honour for us as a family."

Nathaniel's father said he will never get over his loss [BBC]

Mr Shani added: "Kids have to know that carrying a knife is wrong.

"No matter what situation they might be going through, no matter what differences they have with their friends, carrying a small weapon [is not the way] to resolve matters.

"As I used to say to Nathaniel: if it's wrong, it'll never be right."

