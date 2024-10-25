'Give dads more time with their newborns' - MP

MP Shaun Davies is the former leader of Telford and Wrekin Council in Shropshire [BBC]

When MP Shaun Davies became a father, he took two weeks paternity leave followed by two weeks annual leave so he could spend a full month with his newborn baby.

But not all fathers are financially able, or eligible, to be at home in the early weeks of a baby's life.

Current statutory paternity leave entitles new fathers to take two weeks leave from work on a weekly rate of £184.03, or 90% of average weekly earnings, whichever is lower.

The new Labour MP for Telford thinks it does not go far enough to support modern families.

"A baby being born is a time when dads want to be dads, they want to be at home with their children," he said.

"The bond between a father and a child is a very physical bond that develops in the first few months of a child's life.

"Society has changed over the last 50 years, with more and more fathers now at the births of their children, but employment law and rights have not."

Shaun Davies held a debate in Westminster this week, calling for urgent reforms to the UK’s "outdated" paternity leave policies.

Shaun Davies said current parental pay was less than half the national living wage [BBC]

Last year, more than 605,000 babies were born in the UK, with 195,000 fathers receiving statutory paternity pay, which is less than one-in-three claims per child, according to government figures.

Not all fathers are eligible, including those earning less than £123 a week, or fathers who have not been in continuous employment with the same employer for at least 26 weeks.

Many companies have their own paternity policies, which offer additional benefits such as extended leave or pay.

Davies claimed during the debate that the UK had the worst paternity pay policy in Europe.

He did not say what a new paternity offer should be, but said the government should work with businesses and organisations to reform the system, with an aim to promote co-parenting, close the gender pay gap, improve fathers' mental health and help mothers remain in the workforce.

Justin Madders became an MP for the first time in 2015 [UK Parliament]

The Westminster Hall debate, which gives MPs an opportunity to raise issues and receive a response from a government minister, was well attended, with 17 MPs contributing.

In response to Davies' debate, Business and Trade Minister Justin Madders said the government was aware that the parental leave system was in need of reform and said a review would take place.

Madders said improvements to paternity policy were already on their way within the Employment Rights Bill, which was presented to parliament earlier this month.

"The bill will make paternity leave a day-one right, meaning employees won't have to be in continuous employment for 26 weeks before they're eligible to receive it," he said.

"Being able to take time away from work, when your child is born or placed with you, is an important part of a parent's and child's life," he added.

