Dagenham fire: Mother who fled tower block blaze says fire gate had been 'padlocked shut'

A young mother who tried to flee a raging fire at her block of flats has told Sky News the fire alarms failed to go off and that an escape route gate was padlocked.

Cydney Parker, 26, described how she ran for her life while still in her pyjamas when a fire broke out at the Spectrum building in Dagenham in east London in the early hours of Monday morning.

"I've looked outside and seen loads of fire engines pull up….I looked through the front door and the whole corridor is covered in thick black smoke.

"We had to run and we realised that the (exterior) fire gate had been padlocked shut so we couldn't get out.

"It felt like I was going to die then and there.

"The only way out was finding something (we could use) to jump over the fence. As we were on top of the fence, we couldn't get down, so we were screaming at police officers to come and help us."

"How can they cut off a fire escape?" she asked during an emotional interview with Sky News.

The mum-of-two said she feared she had lost all of her possessions.

Multiple residents complained that no fire alarms had sounded during the emergency.

"No alarms went off," Mrs Parker said.

"They have gone off so many times for no reason and the time we need them to go off they didn't go off.

"That block needs to get shut down and we all need to get housed - I hope they are all as angry as me."

Read more:

Thousands evicted due to safety concerns since Grenfell

Flat owners caught up in cladding crisis still trapped in unsellable homes

Remarkably every resident escaped the blaze and only a few needed hospital treatment.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed on Monday that there had been aware of several fire safety issues at the building before the fire.

Work had been underway to remove non-compliant cladding on the block so scaffolding was in place around the building.

Investigators will now examine what caused the fire and look at whether more could have been done to protect residents.

Sky News tried to reach the building's management company for comment but received no response.