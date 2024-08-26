Dagenham fire: Over 200 firefighters tackle huge blaze at tower block in east London with 100 people evacuated

Matt Watts
·2 min read
Firefighters have been battling the fire in east London (UKNIP)
A huge fire has engulfed a high rise residential and commercial block in east London.

Forty fire engines and around 225 firefighters are responding to the blaze in Freshwater Road, Dagenham.

More than 100 people were evacuated from the building and two people have been taken to hospital.

London Fire Brigade were called to the blaze at 2.44am on Monday.

Scaffolding surrounding the building is alight, as well parts of the ground to sixth floors and the roof, the LFB said.

Station Commander Alan Bendell, who is on scene, said: “The fire is producing heavy smoke and we’re advising local residents to keep windows and doors closed.

“Two of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders are being used at the scene as aerial water towers to assist with tackling the fire from height.

“Freshwater Road is closed to traffic, so please avoid the area where possible.”

Firefighters at the scene (London Fire Brigade)
Fire crews from Dagenham, Ilford, Romford, Barking and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.52am today (26 August) to reports of a fire on Freshwater Road in Dagenham.

“We sent a large number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, incident response officers, an advanced paramedic in critical care, emergency planning officers, a command support vehicle and members of our hazardous area response team (HART).

“We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated four patients at the scene and took two of them to a hospital”.

