Dagenham fire latest: Two in hospital as burning block of flats evacuated and 200 firefighters battle blaze

Two people have been rushed to hospital after hundreds were evacuated from a burning block of flats in east London early this morning.

Footage showed the inferno engulfing the roof of the building - known to have a number of fire safety issues- in Dagenham as around 225 firefighters and 40 fire engines rushed to tackle the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called at 2.44am on Monday with crews from Dagenham, Ilford, Romford, Barking and other fire stations arriving at the scene.

Thick black smoke could also be seen billowing from the roof, scaffolding and ground floor which were all on fire, the brigade added.

Station commander Alan Bendell, who is at the scene of the fire, said: “The fire is producing heavy smoke and we’re advising local residents to keep windows and doors closed.

“Two of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders are being used at the scene as aerial water towers to assist with tackling the fire from height. Freshwater Road is closed to traffic, so please avoid the area where possible.”

Key points

Two in hospital as burning block of flats evacuated

Search and rescue operation underway

Watch: London high-rise engulfed in fire

Cladding was being replaced on flats, company says

Pictured: Firefighters tackle ground floor blaze

09:01 , Alexander Butler

Firefighters tackle a ground floor blaze of the tower block in Dagenham, east London (X/@LondonFire/PA Wire)

Investigation into cause of fire to take place

08:44 , Alexander Butler

An investigation into the cause of the fire which ripped through a tower block in Dagenham will take place soon, the London Fire Brigade said.

Cladding was being replaced on flats, company says

08:39 , Alexander Butler

Work was under way on the fire-hit block of flats to remove the “non-compliant” cladding on it, according to a company involved in the work.

The company recently posted on Facebook to say that the work on the east London building was focusing on its fifth and sixth floors.

It is for this reason that the building was covered in scaffolding, the post says. In May 2023, a planning application was filed for remedial work to external cladding on the fifth and sixth floors of the building.

The London Fire Brigade said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Two people rushed to hospital

08:29 , Alexander Butler

Two people have been rushed to hospital and four were treated at the scene as a fire ripped through a tower block in east London.

Fire and ambulance crews were called to Freshwater Road in Dagenham at around 3am on Monday to reports of a fire.

The London Fire Brigade said the cause of the fire was unknown but a number of fire safety issues were known to the brigade.

We were called at 2.52am this morning to reports of a fire in Dagenham. We sent multiple resources to the scene. Working together with our emergency services partners, we treated four people at the scene and took two of them hospital. https://t.co/Oib9GaFm98 — London Ambulance Service (@Ldn_Ambulance) August 26, 2024

Watch: London high-rise engulfed in fire as more than 200 firefighters attend Dagenham blaze

08:27 , Alexander Butler

This is the moment hundreds of firefighters rushed to tackle a blaze that engulfed a tower block in Dagenham, east London, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The London Fire Brigade said the cause of the fire was unknown but a number of fire safety issues were known to the brigade - and a search and rescue operation was underway.

The London Ambulance Service added that two people were rushed to hospital and four were treated at the scene.

Search and rescue operation underway

08:24 , Alexander Butler

A major incident has been declared by the London Fire Brigade and a search and rescue operation is underway after a fire ripped through the Dagenham tower block.

The London Fire Brigade said the cause of the fire was unknown but a number of fire safety issues were known to the brigade.

It is understood that work was under way on the fire-hit block of flats to remove the “non-compliant” cladding on it.

Commissioner Andy Roe has provided an update on the fire in #Dagenham.



He said: "To allow us to focus our resources on the incident, we have declared a major incident.



"A significant search and rescue operation is underway"



Read more: https://t.co/gMyTp2ZinV pic.twitter.com/LFtOfNNapQ — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 26, 2024

Two in hospital as burning block of flats evacuated

08:15 , Alexander Butler

Two people were rushed to hospital after hundreds were evacuated from a burning block of flats in east London early this morning.

Footage showed the inferno engulfing the roof of the building on Freshwater Road, Dagenham, as around 225 firefightersand 40 fire engines rushed to tackle the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called at 2.44am on Monday with crews from Dagenham, Ilford, Romford, Barking and other fire stations arriving at the scene.