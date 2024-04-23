Daily politics briefing - April 23
All the latest political updates as the Prime Minister vows “nothing will stand in our way” of getting flights off the ground after the Government’s Rwanda deportation plan passed through Parliament.
Victor J. Blue-Pool/Getty ImagesDonald Trump just can’t help himself.New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan handed down a gag order last month—which he expanded last week—barring the former president from badmouthing or threatening jurors, potential witnesses, attorneys, court staff, or their family members, due to Trump’s penchant for making “threatening, inflammatory, [or] denigrating” statements about those who dare cross him.Still, the 45th commander-in-chief—now facing 34 felony ch
NEW YORK — “Sir, can you please have a seat.” Donald Trump had stood up to leave the Manhattan criminal courtroom as Justice Juan M. Merchan was wrapping up a scheduling discussion Tuesday. But the judge had not yet adjourned the court or left the bench. Trump, the 45th president of the United States and the owner of his own company, is used to setting his own pace. Still, when Merchan admonished him to sit back down, the former president did so without saying a word. Sign up for The Morning new
Boebert has been struggling in her home district after barely winning reelection in 2022.
The GOP frontrunner and his bond underwriters agreed Monday to keep the cash in what's essentially a Trump-proof lockbox while he appeals.
As Donald Trump's hush money trial resumes in its second week, witnesses are expected to soon take the stand. Among them could be Karen McDougal.
The far-right Republican received a Russian makeover from the conservative tabloid.
Andrew Weissmann also predicted a huge "tug of war" over one particular witness in the former president's hush money trial.
Trump's legal team reportedly tried to serve a subpoena to Stormy Daniels last month while she was arriving for an event at a notable LGBTQ venue
“Matt Gaetz, he paid minors to have sex with him at drug parties,” Rep. Tony Gonzales said; “Bob Good endorsed a known neo-Nazi” The post Texas Congressman Roasts Fellow Republicans on CNN: ‘I Serve With Some Real Scumbags’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she plans to file a motion to vacate after the speaker worked with Democrats to pass a $95 billion package.
Israeli media reported that Israel used a "Rampage" air-to-surface missile.
Tom Williams/GettyTony Bobulinski, the former Hunter Biden business associate who became the House GOP’s “star witness” in its sputtering and largely evidence-free impeachment campaign against President Joe Biden, filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Monday.Accusing the Maryland Democrat of “deliberately and maliciously besmirching the character” of Bobulinski, the latest complaint adds to a growing list of lawsuits filed by Bobulinski against Democrats and
Former first lady Melania Trump launched a customizable necklace for Mother’s Day on Sunday to thank and honor “all mothers” ahead of next month’s holiday. The $245 necklace, called “Her Love & Gratitude,” became available starting Sunday morning on the former first lady’s website and features a flower pendant and adjustable chain. The necklace can…
The "Law & Order" star joined a number of critics who weren't having it with the former House speaker's talk about Hillary Clinton.
The witness told investigators having a recorded interview would be a ‘risk’ for him in ‘the Trump world’
Donald Trump’s valet Walt Nauta was told that if he was charged with lying to the FBI, the former president would pardon him when he won a second term in 2024, according to notes from an interview with a witness in the federal classified documents investigation.
The first-ever criminal trial of a current or former U.S. president is underway in Manhattan, renewing questions over what a potential conviction would mean for former President Trump as he campaigns for the White House. A conviction in the New York case, where Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, wouldn’t bar him…
OTTAWA — A senator is calling on Ottawa to see the four million Canadian citizens living abroad as more than just people to evacuate in times of crisis. Canadians who live abroad have ties that Canada could use to boost its diplomatic, cultural and economic heft around the world, B.C. Sen. Yuen Pau Woo argues. "We are a parochial country," he said in an interview. "For all our claims about being internationalists and globalized, we're really quite inward looking." Woo used part of his office bud
"He'll say whatever he needs to say on any day of the week," Gov. Gavin Newsom told Jen Psaki.
Michael Steele slammed the Fox News host for "literally trying to gin up crap about the jurors" in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial.