Daily Politics Briefing: May 27
A look at the key facts and figures from the world of politics as Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak battle it out ahead of the election on July 4.
"How dare you tweet this, THIS weekend," former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger fired back at Donald Trump's son.
Grayson Murray's parents said Sunday their 30-year-old son took his own life, just one day after he withdrew from a PGA Tour event. The family asked for privacy and that people honour Murray by being kind to one another. “If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else,” Eric and Terry Murray said in a statement released by the PGA Tour. Murray, a two-time PGA Tour winner, spoke in January after winning the Sony Open in Honolulu about turning the corner in his life, his golf and battle
Cressida Bonas showcased her timeless elegance as she attended the extravagant wedding of billionaire David Winter to Georgia Irwin in Venice over the weekend. See details.
Nicole Scherzinger sent fans wild wearing the tiniest black string swimsuit as she danced with her fiancé Thom Evans and friends in a luxurious garden.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing the Libertarian Party National Convention on Saturday night, with many in the crowd shouting insults and decrying him for things like his COVID-19 policies, running up towering federal deficits and lying about his political record. When he took the stage, many jeered while some supporters clad in “Make America Great” hats and T-shirts cheered and chanted “USA! USA!” It was a rare moment of Trump coming face-to-face with open de
Tamara Banks, 41, has been sentenced to at least nine years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in March
The Prince and Princess of Wales have interrupted their half-term break with their children to share a heartfelt message on social media following the tragic death of an RAF pilot
Erica Lawson's toddler daughter Elena died on July 30, 2023 at a hospital in Tennessee
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines.
Prince William made an impromptu appearance alongside his "mini-me" Prince George, 10, at the FA Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday - and royal fans are saying the same thing about their father-son similarities
The mother-daughter duo spent time together at Italian restaurant E. Baldi on May 25
Elizabeth Hurley never fails to stun in a fabulous bikini and on Friday it was no different when she was spotted posing up a storm in a hot pink number and denim shorts. See photo.
In a video, Taveras could be seen pushing the security guard away
Abby tied the knot with nurse and United States Army veteran Josh Bowling in 2021
"Oh, the things you find out about the woman who would make you hot cocoa."
Kelly Rowland stole many red carpet headlines from this year’s Cannes Film Festival, with a visible confrontation with a female security officer as she made her way up the famous steps and into the Palais. Deadline previously reported Rowland giving her side of the bust-up. Saying she felt the French security rushed her time on …
Elle Fanning walked the red carpet for the the closing ceremony at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals wearing a semi-sheer Gucci gown.
Diabetes medications including Ozempic weren't working for this CEO. So he started a "digital twin" program that told him when to walk, and how to eat.
The singer debuted a sun-kissed, freckled complexion in pictures from the tropical trip
An argument between Boston Red Sox reliever Chris Martin and Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Quintin Berry caused a bench-clearing confrontation at Fenway Park on Sunday.