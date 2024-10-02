'Daily Show' Brutally Trolls JD Vance With A Blunt Reminder About Life Under Trump

“Daily Show” correspondent Michael Kosta credited GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance with a “smooth” and “confident” debate performance.

“The only problem he may have had was his memory,” Kosta said, and played a clip of Vance bragging about higher take-home pay for American workers and “peace and security” around the world during Donald Trump’s presidency.

“Peace around the world,” Kosta sarcastically repeated. “There wasn’t even peace in this country!”

Images of the nationwide unrest under Trump appeared as Kosta spoke as a reminder for the Ohio senator.

“The only time there was peace was when we were all locked in our house cleaning our vegetables with Clorox wipes,” he said, referring to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. “Wipes I stole from my neighbor and sold on eBay, which did increase my take-home pay, so thank you, Donald Trump!”

