'Daily Show' Cooks Up The Most Stomach-Turning Description Of Trump You'll Ever Hear

“Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic on Thursday mockingly congratulated White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for having to walk back President Donald Trump’s claim that the United States would take over Gaza.

“Awww,” said Lydic. “Trump’s press secretary just had her first walkback! This is an important rite of passage for Trump’s spokespeople. Their bull mitzvah, if you will.”

While everyone debates Gaza, however, Trump has already moved on to other topics, signing an executive order to ban trans athletes from girls’ and women’s sports and offering buyouts to the CIA.

“He’s basically the norovirus,” she said. “Every day he spews executive orders all over the place, and while we struggle to clean up all the puke, he comes out the other end with something even worse.”

Check out Lydic’s facial expression after that one:

See more in the Thursday night “Daily Show” monologue: