'Daily Show' Has Filthiest Question About Donald Trump's Canada Talk

“The Daily Show” host Desi Lydic on Tuesday torched Donald Trump’s talk about merging Canada with the United States.

“What?” she asked, adding: “This is insane.”

“Canada can’t become part of America,” said Lydic.

Why? Because “that’s the country I pretend to be from when I’m traveling abroad,” she explained.

“Fuck no,” she continued.

Lydic then pondered why the president-elect really wants Canada as the 51st state: “When he hears Canadians love pouring gravy on their poutine, he knows they’re not talking about … poutine … right?”

Watch here:

