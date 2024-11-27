'Daily Show' Host Ronny Chieng Wants U.S. Conservatives To Not Be 1 Brutal Thing

'Daily Show' Host Ronny Chieng Wants U.S. Conservatives To Not Be 1 Brutal Thing

Comedian, actor and “Daily Show” correspondent/host Ronny Chieng stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday and delivered a stinging critique of conservatism in present day America.

Chieng first described covering Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory in real time on the Comedy Central program as being both “a dream come true” as a political history junkie and “like watching a car slowly crash into the country” where “there’s not much you can do about it at that point other than make dumb jokes.”

The leadership of the United States has swung between progressive and conservative ideals since its inception, Chieng acknowledged to host Jimmy Kimmel.

“There’s nothing inherently evil or bad about a conservative mindset,” he added. “I just think we would like to have conservatives who are not fucking morons.”

“Just intelligent, reasonable conservatism,” he added.

Chieng also highlighted wild comments from his MAGA-supporting friends.

“It’s so convoluted I can’t get to what their core issue is because the surface-level messaging is so chaotic,” he explained. “Sometimes my MAGA friends will say, ‘Ronnie, China caused COVID, but COVID isn’t real,’ and I’m like, ‘OK, well, I don’t know how I feel about that.’”

Watch the interview here:

Related...