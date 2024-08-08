'Daily Show' Immediately Takes Issue With Trump's Bonkers Harris-Walz Warning

“The Daily Show” host Michael Kosta mocked conservatives for warning that Tim Walz is “hiding something” on Wednesday after Vice President Kamala Harris announced the Minnesota governor as her running mate.

Kosta made fun of right-wing commentators for accusing Walz of being a “progressive” and a “socialist in sheep’s clothing” before spotting how former President Donald Trump was “on board” with the line of attack.

“He’s a very liberal man,” said Trump, who added that Walz is “more” liberal than Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in a phone call to Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

He continued, “There’s never been a ticket like this. This is a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately, if not, sooner.”

Kosta promptly took issue with the former president’s comment.

“Immediately, if not, sooner? There’s no sooner, that’s what makes it immediately,” he said.

“If you tell someone you want something sooner than immediately, they’re gonna be late because they’re gonna waste their time thinking, ‘What kind of idiot says immediately, if not, sooner?’”

Catch more in Wednesday night’s monologue:

Related...