‘The Daily Show’: Jon Stewart Compares Trump’s Recycled Kamala Jabs To An Elton John Song

After missing last week’s episode due to COVID, Jon Stewart caught up with the 2024 presidential election on Monday’s episode of The Daily Show.

The comedian pointed out twice-impeached former President Donald Trump has been obviously recycling some of his campaign jabs previously used for President Joe Biden after he dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democratic candidate.

“This is bull—, man!” exclaimed Stewart. “This is like when Elton John changed like three words and then pretended ‘Candle in the Wind’ was always about [Princess] Diana. It wasn’t! Very disrespectful to Marilyn [Monroe].”

John and songwriting partner Bernie Taupin released the beloved single in 1974 as a tribute to Monroe, who died at age 36 in 1962. The Grammy Award winner performed a re-written version of the song in 1997 after Diana died that August, also aged 36.

As the live studio audience laughed at his mini rant, Stewart asked, “Too soon?”

After fundraising a record $310 million for her campaign in July and announcing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, Harris is set to officially accept the nomination at next week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 5 presidential election, Trump and Harris have agreed to debate September 10 on ABC. Trump has floated two other dates, September 4 on Fox News and September 25 on NBC, but the Harris campaign has yet to agree to those dates.

