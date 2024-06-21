‘The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart To Host Live Shows On Closing Nights Of RNC & DNC

Jon Stewart is set to host live shows of The Daily Show following the closing night of the Republican & Democratic National Conventions.

The Comedy Central host will broadcast live from Milwaukee on Thursday, July 18th, and Chicago on Thursday, August 22nd.

Stewart will share hosting duties with the News Team throughout the DNC & RNC as part of the show’s Indecision 2024 election coverage.

The Daily Show will broadcast from the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee, WI, throughout the RNC and the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture in Chicago, IL, during the DNC.

The News Team includes Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic, alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black, with new additions Troy Iwata, Josh Johnson, and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

The Daily Show will air a full week of shows from the RNC in Milwaukee (July 15-18) and the DNC in Chicago (August 19-22), respectively, airing weeknights at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

As part of Indecision 2024, Stewart will host two live episodes following the presidential debates. He will host the episodes on Thursday, June 27, and Tuesday, September 10, after the debates between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

In addition to his weekly hosting duties on The Daily Show, Stewart also recently took on podcasting with The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart.

“After much reflection, meditation and prayer, I have decided to extend my work week to two days,” Stewart said in a statement. “All hail Comedy Central!”

