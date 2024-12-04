'Daily Show' Lets Rip On Trump's New 'Shadiest Nominee'

Now that former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is out of the picture, “Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng says there’s a new “shadiest” Donald Trump Cabinet nominee on the block.

“Now that Matt Gaetz has dropped out to try to find the high school from ‘Euphoria,’ there is a new nominee for shadiest nominee: Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for secretary of defense,” the comic quipped Tuesday.

New reporting from The New Yorker on Sunday said Hegseth was forced to resign his roles at two veterans groups due to “serious allegations of financial mismanagement, sexual impropriety, and personal misconduct,” including repeated intoxication while acting in an official capacity.

He is also separately accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2017. Hegseth claims the encounter was consensual.

“OK, that’s a lot for one person,” Chieng said of the new reporting. “Alcohol, sex and financial misconduct? I mean, it’s called delegating bud, try it sometime.”

“How could someone do so many bad things at the same time? Like, not only are you drinking and harassing women, you’ve also got to find time to suck at QuickBooks?” he added.

Check out the rest of his monologue below.

