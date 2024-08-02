'Daily Show' Spectacularly Busts Trump's Favorite Myth About Himself

Donald Trump frequently brags about how smart he thinks he is, but “Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng isn’t buying it after the former president’s bizarre claims about Vice President Kamala Harris’ race earlier this week.

Trump this week said Harris “was always of Indian heritage” but in recent years “she happened to turn Black.” He later posted a video of Harris talking about her Indian heritage as if it were evidence.

But in the video Trump shared, Harris, whose mother was born in India and father was born in Jamaica, referred to herself as half Indian.

“What does Trump think the other half is? Woman?” Chieng asked. “How does this guy not understand what ‘half’ means? Like, he constantly tells us he’s a genius, but he can’t comprehend a goldendoodle?”

See more in his Thursday night monologue: