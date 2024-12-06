'Daily Show' Spots Clues In UnitedHealthcare Killing That Will Help Solve Case In 'No Time'

“Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng on Thursday joked about the clues that investigators are finding in “surprising places” as they seek the masked gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City.

“Now the cops just need to narrow down their list of suspects down to anyone in America who hates their healthcare plan and has access to guns,” Chieng quipped.

“It should be solved in no time.”

On Thursday, officials said they found the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” — a reference to words by critics of the health insurance industry — written on shell casings at the scene of the killing.

The “Daily Show” then turned to a clip of John Miller, a former deputy commissioner with the New York City Police Department who is now CNN’s chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst, questioning whether “small” inscriptions could have been made by a “fine-point Sharpie” or scratches.

“Would you train a mouse to write on it with some kind of mouse crayon. I mean who gives a fuck how he wrote it. It’s not important how he wrote it,” the “Daily Show” correspondent joked.

“What’s important is that he wrote it, OK? This guy knows that there’s so many bullet casings on the streets of New York and he wants to make sure we knew which ones were his.”

Chieng, who joked that the words were the gunman’s way of trying to “solve the Wordle on his bullets,” suggested that “all bullets” should say something on them.

“I mean, how else are we going to get Americans to read again, right?” he said.

“We should load up a machine gun with ‘A Tale Of Two Cities’ written in it.”

Check out more of Chieng’s Thursday monologue below.

