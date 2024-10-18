'Daily Show' Spots Exact Moment Trump Came Face-To-Face With 'His Biggest Fear'

'Daily Show' Spots Exact Moment Trump Came Face-To-Face With 'His Biggest Fear'

“Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic spotted an uncomfortable moment for Donald Trump at a town hall event on Univision this week.

There, she said, the former president “faced down his biggest fear: Hispanic people.”

Trump appeared before a skeptical audience that put him on the spot throughout the evening, including former Republican voter Ramiro Gonzalez, who confronted him about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

And he didn’t hide how he felt about Trump’s answer.

“If I’m reading that man’s facial expression correctly, he was not impressed,” Lydic said of the GIF-worthy reaction. “I know that look. That’s the look that your dad gives you when you’ve obviously been lying to him.”

Gonzalez said afterward he would not be voting for Trump.

Trump in his response called Jan. 6 a “day of love” as he defended himself and his supporters.

“Jan. 6 was a day of love?” Lydic shot back. “Sure, we all remember Jan. 6. That was the day when countless rioters found their soulmates.”

Then she offered a quick correction.

“Wait, I read that wrong,” she said. “Cellmates. They got cellmates.”

Gonzalez wasn’t the only one who looked askance as Trump spoke.

“The whole audience was one big reaction GIF,” Lydic said as she rolled the footage.

See more in her Thursday night monologue: