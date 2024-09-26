'Daily Show' Stunned By Trump's Utterly Bonkers New Assassination Theory

“Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic had a hard time making sense of Donald Trump’s latest claim about the two attempts on his life this year.

Speaking at an event in North Carolina, the former president on Wednesday vowed to bring furniture manufacturing back to the United States.

“They’re all coming back,” he said. “This is why people in countries want to kill me.”

Lydic looked puzzled after the clip.

“That’s why people wanna kill Trump?” she said in disbelief. “Does he think IKEA issued a fatwa on him? Although ‘faätjja’ is my favorite Ikea bookshelf, I have to say.”

Trump also repeated his favorite new conspiracy theory as he claimed Vice President Kamala Harris never worked at a McDonald’s.

“It is ridiculous that Trump is asking to see Kamala’s burger certificate,” Lydic said. “This isn’t the kind of thing you would lie about. It’s not like sex with a porn star while your wife is pregnant.”

