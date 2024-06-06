'Daily Show' Taunts Trump Over His Unhealthiest Long-Term Obsession

“Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng called out Donald Trump for still obsessing over Hillary Clinton after the former president threatened to have her jailed if he wins the election.

In a wild Newsmax interview, Trump suggested that jailing Clinton and others is on the table now that he was found guilty on 34 felony charges in his hush money trial.

“Does that mean the next president does it to them?” Trump asked, then ― after referring specifically to Clinton ― offered an answer: “It’s very possible that it’s gonna have to happen to them.”

“You’re gonna jail Hillary Clinton?” a baffled Chieng fired back. “Haven’t you done enough to this woman? Yo, if you’re gonna get revenge at least get it on the people who did the thing to you. This is like the Russian mob killing John Wick’s dog, and John Wick is like, ’You know who’s gonna pay for this? Hillary Clinton!’”

Chieng, who is hosting this week, urged Trump to get some “new beefs.”

Check it out in his Wednesday night monologue: