The Daily T: “Guess who’s back” - Farage and Reform emerge from the shadows

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, arrives in the main event hall during the Reform UK 2024 National Conference - CHRIS J. RATCLIFFE/BLOOMBERG

Kamal and Camilla review Nigel Farage’s big speech at the Reform conference, their first since the election, with 4000 members at the NEC in Birmingham there to see him as he plots a course to become Prime Minister by 2029.

They ask where Reform go from here and how they can grow from five MPs into a fighting force that Farage thinks can “destroy: the Conservatives.

And our political correspondent Dominic Penna has been buzzing around on the conference floor and chatted to Reform deputy leader Richard Tice.

Plus, Robert Jenrick has been on manoeuvres, delivering a Farage-esque newspaper article bemoaning what he sees as the loss of “English identity”, and former Canadian PM Canada Stephen Harper has been speaking about what the British Right can learn from his political rise...

