The Daily T: You’re hired! Why Trump gave Elon Musk a top job

President-elect Donald Trump is handing out big jobs before his January inauguration and has announced that billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will head a new Department of Government Efficiency to cut bureaucracy in the US Government. Kamal and Tim discuss Trump’s current cabinet picks and whether cutting the size of the state really works.



Plus, we’re joined by the owner of a 135-year-old steel-maker who says he won’t be able to pass his business down to his children due to Labour’s changes to inheritance tax.

