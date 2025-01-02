The Daily T: Mick Brown Rewinds - David Bowie

Today we’re handing The Daily T over to The Telegraph’s legendary interviewer, Mick Brown.

In the course of a long career in journalism Mick Brown has interviewed many of the most significant cultural figures of the past 50 years - and he kept the tapes. In the first of an occasional series he delves into his archive to bring you interviews with Stephen Sondheim, David Bowie, and many more.

This episode covers one of the most far-reaching and candid interviews of his career, recorded over two days in New York, in 1996. David Bowie talked with Mick Brown about his shape-shifting career, his artistic and spiritual influences, his years of drug abuse and hedonism, along with making some of the greatest rock albums of the 20th century, and finding peace and contentment with his marriage to Iman.

Read Mick’s original interview with David Bowie here: ‘I’ve done just about everything that it’s possible to do’

Music

Space Oddity

Written by David Bowie

Released in 1969. Copyright Warner Chappell Music (WCM)

Ziggy Stardust

Written by David Bowie

Released in 1972. Copyright Warner Chappell Music (WCM)

Quicksand

Written by David Bowie

Released 1971. Copyright Warner Chappell Music (WCM)

Station to Station

Written by David Bowie

Released 1976. Copyright Warner Chappell Music (WCM)

Heroes

Written by David Bowie and Brian Eno

Released 1977. Copyright Warner Chappell Music (WCM)