The Daily T: How sick note Britain is trashing our economy

4.3 million people could be out of work due to ill health by the end of this Parliament, ushering in an era of “disease and bankruptcy” for Britain, according to a new report from The Institute for Public Policy Research.

Camilla and Kamal look at the report’s recommendations, including higher taxes on unhealthy foods, and ask if more nanny statism will really drag the country out of a health and economic crisis.

And Ed Davey has given his big speech at the Lib Dem conference, using it mostly to take aim at fourteen years of Conservative rule — rather than holding Labour’s feet to the fire. He has ambitions of being the official Opposition, so why did he focus on the Tories? Camilla senses a left-wing stitch-up...

