The Daily T: Has Starmer mishandled the riots?

Police officers look on towards a protestor with a flag of St George on August 4, 2024 in Weymouth, England. Yesterday saw widespread violence as Far-right agitators in Liverpool and Manchester rioted and looted shops. Police were attacked and injured and dozens of arrests were made. - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images Europe

As riots sparked by the Southport murders continue to spread across the country, Sir Keir Starmer has warned that those responsible would regret taking part, vowing to do “whatever it takes to bring these thugs to justice as quickly as possible”.



Amid hotels used to house asylum seekers being set ablaze and attacks on police officers, Camilla and guest host Tim Stanley discuss whether the PM is mishandling his first real crisis and look at the role being played by Reform’s Nigel Farage.



Plus: after all the Olympic controversy, we ask: should a woman with XY chromosomes fight female boxers?

