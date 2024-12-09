The Daily T: How Syrians toppled Assad and why Iran’s regime could be next

Camilla Tominey
·1 min read
Portraits of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are dumped in a skip in the Damascus suburb of Daraya on December 9, 2024.
Portraits of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are dumped in a skip in the Damascus suburb of Daraya - RAMI AL SAYED/AFP

In a whirlwind 48 hours, more than half a century of brutal Assad family rule in Syria came to an end this weekend. Rebel forces entered Damascus after a lightning offensive that forced the Syrian president to flee on a plane to Moscow.

Kamal and Camilla speak to Ruth Sherlock - who after years of reporting on the Syrian civil war is en route back into the country - about the chaotic scenes on the streets of Damascus, where armed fighters have descended.

And Tom Tugendhat MP, who has served in Iraq and Afghanistan, speaks to the Daily T about his “deep concern” at the power vacuum in Syria, whether the UK should still proscribe the leading rebel group as a terrorist organisation, and what Assad’s departure means for Iran and Russia.

Watch episodes of the Daily T here. You can also listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts, and subscribe to The Daily T newsletter for updates.

