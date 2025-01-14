The Daily T: Has Trump forced an Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza?

People in Tel Aviv, Israel gather to stage a protest demanding ceasefire and resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Gaza on January 11, 2025. - MOSTAFA ALKHAROUF/ANADOLU/GETTY IMAGES

A “final round” of truce talks aimed at ending the 15-month conflict in Gaza has begun in Qatar.

Mediators have said an agreement - to release Israeli hostages from Gaza and eventually end the fighting between Israel and Hamas - is “very close”.

Camilla and Kamal ask if peace could finally be brokered in the Middle East and, if so, whether Donald Trump has made the difference after promising “all hell will break out” if there are still hostages in Gaza after his inauguration?

They also speak to Sharone Lifschitz, whose elderly parents were kidnapped from the Nir Oz kibbutz on October 7th and whose father is still being held captive.

Plus, with the Pope’s autobiography released today, our own Christopher Howse has read it so that you don’t have to.