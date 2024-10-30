The Daily T: Why this Budget could derail Labour’s growth mission

Kamal Ahmed
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves presenting the annual budget statement in the House of Commons in London on October 30, 2024
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves presenting her first Budget in the House of Commons - UK PARLIAMENT/AFP

It was Labour’s first Budget in 14 years and they’re back to their old playbook: tax rises and big borrowing, despite promising to deliver economic growth.

Gordon and Kamal are joined in Westminster by George Osborne’s former chief of staff Rupert Harrison and Tom Clougherty from the Institute of Economic Affairs to go over Rachel Reeves’ plans and unpack the politics behind the policies.

Plus, the Telegraph’s Jeremy Warner explains what higher National Insurance contributions will mean for British business.

Watch episodes of the Daily T here. You can also listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts, and subscribe to The Daily T newsletter for updates.

