The Daily T: Why this Budget could derail Labour’s growth mission

It was Labour’s first Budget in 14 years and they’re back to their old playbook: tax rises and big borrowing, despite promising to deliver economic growth.



Gordon and Kamal are joined in Westminster by George Osborne’s former chief of staff Rupert Harrison and Tom Clougherty from the Institute of Economic Affairs to go over Rachel Reeves’ plans and unpack the politics behind the policies.



Plus, the Telegraph’s Jeremy Warner explains what higher National Insurance contributions will mean for British business.

