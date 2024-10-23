Cow has four calves in 'one-in-11 million' birth

A dairy cow giving birth to extremely rare quadruplet calves has been described as "unheard of" by farm staff.

The bull and three heifers arrived fit and healthy at Calcourt Farms in Wernllwyd, Powys.

The chance of a quadruplet pregnancy in cattle is said to be one in 700,000, with the chance of them all being born alive just one in 11 million.

"This is a once in a career, probably lifetime, experience," said Matthew Hicks, the farm’s fertility manager.

"We knew she was carrying twins, [but] when it all happened I was wondering what was actually going on.

"It’s unheard of.

"I’d been at the pub and it is quite common for me to come home seeing double, but on that evening I definitely hadn’t drunk enough."

Staff could not believe what happened when four calves were born healthy at the dairy farm [Matthew Hicks]

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Mr Hicks said all the credit for the calves’ safe delivery last month went to his calf rearers, in particular Jess and Lee.

"We had two on the floor, one almost on the floor… and by the time I’d sorted everything out and got some kit on, number four was out."

Reiterating how shocked he was at such an unusual occurrence, he added: "I’d say we might have a set of twins a month, twins do happen. But quads? Never."

The calves - which are referred to by numbers, rather than names - needed "a little more care" and were initially fed four times a day to make sure they stayed strong.

Matthew Hicks says the birth of the calves is a "once in a lifetime" experience [Matthew Hicks]

"We take the calves as soon as possible [after birth]. We let the cow lick it, just for their own benefit really.

"It’s far better that we feed the calves, make sure they get the colostrum - which is the first milk which has all the antibodies in - to make sure that the calf will go on and have a happy healthy life.

"They’re just sort of in a gang with the rest of the calves now, doing really really well."

Mr Hicks said it was an artificial insemination (AI) pregnancy, but he does not believe that affected the outcome.

"It’s luck really and I did buy a lottery ticket, but obviously I’m still at work so that didn’t quite pay off."

The mother is also doing well, he said, adding: "She had a little bit more TLC and plenty of fluids, but she’s absolutely flying - and doesn’t know how famous she is."