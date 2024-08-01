Daisy Edgar-Jones's glow up: the styling power behind her Twister press tour high fashion makeover

When Zendaya was serving up tennis-core for three months straight this spring, it would have seemed ludicrous to suggest that anyone could possibly match her press tour prowess this year, or perhaps ever. Enter: Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Daisy Edgar-Jones, who knew! Hot on the promotion trail of her blockbuster hit Twisters alongside her co-stars Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos, this press tour was expected to be another Glen Powell marketing masterclass, what with his cute little dog (his name is Brisket) and ability to strike up off-screen chemistry with a lamp.

But that’s not what happened. With each and every appearance, Daisy Edgar-Jones became more and more overtly stylish. First, it was the brown corseted Vivienne Westwood gown she wore to the premiere. A hard colour to pull off in gown form, and a bold choice for a premiere, but it said something: Daisy means business.

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Next came a tan Maxmara playsuit with a twisted belt. Then a Coperni denim two-piece. Then a navy bias cut Victoria Beckham dress with sheer panelling that felt noticeably mature. One thing was becoming clear: there was no method dressing in sight.

Following these looks, Edgar-Jones emerged at another Twisters premiere in an angelic, perfectly crisp white Gucci gown, complete with chunky gold jewellery, including a thick gold cuff armband.

(Getty Images)

Then, with a final flourish, Edgar-Jones was spotted around New York wearing a spate of Chloé looks from new creative designer Chemena Kamali. It was a pivot to more of a boho look, but it worked, and it couldn’t be a better advert for Kamali’s Chloé. Or a better advert for Edgar-Jones as a brand ambassador.

And while actors like Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have leant heavily on “method dressing” to promote their recent projects, which involves literally dressing like said projects (i.e tennis ball heels, sand dune dresses), Edgar-Jones has gone the opposite way. All she’s offering, really, is good quality clothes put together well. It’s a smart move, especially considering how people have recently grown a little tired of Zendaya’s more obvious style stunts (see: the Jean-Charles de Castelbjac SS08 Olympics-themed playsuit she wore in Paris this week).

It would be foolish to think that Edgar-Jones hasn’t been angling for something here. The actress has perfectly cemented herself as an emerging style plate. The interest she’s generated in her outfits across this press tour alone has made her perfectly placed to get snapped up by any fashion house eager to get eyeballs on their new designs.

And if it feels like it’s come out of nowhere, it hasn’t. Edgar-Jones recently partnered with styling powerhouse Dani Michelle, who is essentially the Law Roach of the model world, with a long, illustrious back catalogue styling the likes of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Elsa Hosk and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

(Getty Images)

Before Michelle, Edgar-Jones worked with London-based Australian stylist Nicky Yates (whose other clients include Phoebe Dynevor, Claire Foy and Cailee Spaeny) for over four years. The pair had created a few memorable looks together, including Edgar-Jones’ burgundy Gucci hot pants-turned-gown at the 2024 BAFTAs. But Michelle is a styling heavyweight, the kind you need for an all-hands-on-deck Hollywood blockbuster press tour.

So, with fashion week on the horizon, all eyes should stay trained on Edgar-Jones for what - and who - she’ll be wearing next.