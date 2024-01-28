Daisy Ridley says new Star Wars movie idea is "cool as shit"

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Daisy Ridley has said that the new Star Wars movie idea is "cool as shit."

The actress will be reprising her role as Rey in a movie led by Ms Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, that takes place 15 years after the Star Wars sequel trilogy ended.

Speaking to Variety, Ridley revealed how excited she is to work alongside the franchise's first female director and teased her "amazing" story idea.

"I'm excited to do the job, but not because Sharmeen is a woman. Her documentaries are amazing. Her idea for the story is cool as shit," she said.

"No spoilers, but she gave a rundown of the entire story. If it weren't amazing, I would have been like, 'OK, call me in five years.' But it's worthwhile."

The Murder on the Orient Express star went on to share how different her experience will be as she prepares to renter the galaxy far, far away.

"So much has happened for me [since the Skywalker saga]. I feel like a grown-up now. When I first started, I was, like, 20. I was the youngest on set. It took me the first two Star Wars films to feel worthy of being there," she explained.

"Now I'm in the 30s. The whole thing feels quite different. I've been able to work with other filmmakers, and hopefully, I've got better as a performer."

While most of the film's plot details have been kept under wraps, it's likely that Rey will play an integral role in rebuilding the new Jedi world order.

The actress announced her involvement in the movie at a surprise convention last year. After taking to the stage, Ridley expressed her gratitude to Obaid-Chinoy for bringing her back to the franchise.

"I am so so thrilled to be at the celebrations with you all in London. Thank you Sharmeen for having me back, I'm very thrilled to be continuing this journey," she said.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the entire Skywalker Saga are available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K now, as well as on Disney+.

