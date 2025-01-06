Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning Have Blessed Us With a Joint Sister Slay at the Golden Globes

Getty Images

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning are too kind to us. While each sister is known for their fashion, their looks rarely coordinate as picture perfectly as they did at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Dakota (the older Fanning by four years) opted for this winter's most sizzling color trend—red—with her floor-length, high-slit gown. Fanning, who is a first-time Golden Globe nominee at Sunday's ceremony, completed her look with her blonde hair and soft waves and a red lip to match her dress.

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Matt Winkelmeyer

Her lil' sis Elle wore a look that was totally different, but no less show stopping. She opted for a gold Balmain gown with a strapless, cheetah-print bodice.

ADVERTISEMENT

She paired it with a cuffed gold necklace shaped like—what else?—a cheetah and wore her blonde locks pulled back in the front. Wait, is that a side bang we see?

82nd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Getty Images

Dakota is up for her first Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series for her role in Netflix's Ripley, while Elle starred in one of the nominated films, the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

And while Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning are pretty private in their personal lives, they never miss an opportunity to gush about their sisterly bond, with Elle saying last year that her sister is her “best friend.”

“She is my number-one person I go to her for all the advice, for everything, and so I'm very lucky that I have a sister like that,” she told Extra.

Crossing our fingers for a sister pic!

