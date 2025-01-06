Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning Have Blessed Us With a Joint Sister Slay at the Golden Globes

Stephanie McNeal
·4 min read

Getty Images

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning are too kind to us. While each sister is known for their fashion, their looks rarely coordinate as picture perfectly as they did at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Dakota (the older Fanning by four years) opted for this winter's most sizzling color trend—red—with her floor-length, high-slit gown. Fanning, who is a first-time Golden Globe nominee at Sunday's ceremony, completed her look with her blonde hair and soft waves and a red lip to match her dress.

<h1 class="title">82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Matt Winkelmeyer</cite>

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Matt Winkelmeyer

Her lil' sis Elle wore a look that was totally different, but no less show stopping. She opted for a gold Balmain gown with a strapless, cheetah-print bodice.

ADVERTISEMENT

She paired it with a cuffed gold necklace shaped like—what else?—a cheetah and wore her blonde locks pulled back in the front. Wait, is that a side bang we see?

<h1 class="title">82nd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Getty Images</cite>

82nd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals

Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Getty Images

Dakota is up for her first Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series for her role in Netflix's Ripley, while Elle starred in one of the nominated films, the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

And while Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning are pretty private in their personal lives, they never miss an opportunity to gush about their sisterly bond, with Elle saying last year that her sister is her “best friend.”

“She is my number-one person I go to her for all the advice, for everything, and so I'm very lucky that I have a sister like that,” she told Extra.

Crossing our fingers for a sister pic!

Golden Globes 2025 Red Carpet: See Every Look

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Zoë Kravitz attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz

In custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and Jessica McCormack jewelry.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Mindy Kaling attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling

In Ashi Studio.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Heather McMahan attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

Heather McMahan

Matt Winkelmeyer
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Maren Morris attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Maren Morris

In Carolina Herrera, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Jared jewelry.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Abby Elliott attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Abby Elliott

In Monique Lhuillier, Manolo Blahnik shoes, Irene Neuwirth jewelry, and with a Tyler Ellis bag.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Ashley Graham attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Ashley Graham

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Zuri Hall attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

Zuri Hall

Matt Winkelmeyer
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jonathan Van Ness attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jonathan Van Ness

In Christian Siriano.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

Liza Colón-Zayas

In custom Christian Siriano and Christian Siriano for Zales diamonds jewelry.
Matt Winkelmeyer
Image may contain: Keltie Colleen, Fashion, Adult, Person, Wedding, Premiere, Red Carpet, Standing, Candle, and Accessories

Keltie Knight

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Monica Barbaro attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Monica Barbaro

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Brianna LaPaglia attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Brianna LaPaglia

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Lilly Singh attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Lilly Singh

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jen Statsky attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jen Statsky

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jackie Tohn attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jackie Tohn

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Dana Ledoux Miller attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Dana Ledoux Miller

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Ali Wong attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ali Wong

In Balenciaga and B.P. de Silva Fine & High Jewellery.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Cate Blanchett attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

Cate Blanchett

Matt Winkelmeyer
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Janelle James attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Janelle James

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Justine Lupe attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Justine Lupe

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Dakota Fanning attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

Dakota Fanning

Matt Winkelmeyer
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Lizzy McAlpine attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Lizzy McAlpine

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Payal Kapadia attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Payal Kapadia

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jordana Brewster attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jordana Brewster

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Cristin Milioti attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Cristin Milioti

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Nikki Glaser attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Nikki Glaser

In custom Prabal Gurung, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, Jared Jewelers jewelry, and with a Judith Leiber bag.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Aunjanue Ellis attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Aunjanue Ellis

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Allison Janney attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Allison Janney

In Christian Siriano, Jimmy Choo shoes, Yeprem Jewelry, Melis Goral earrings, and with a Carolina Herrera bag.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Awkwafina attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Awkwafina

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Kerry Washington attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kerry Washington

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Rachel Brosnahan attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Rachel Brosnahan

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Kathryn Hahn attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Kathryn Hahn

In Altuzarra, Rodo shoes, and David Webb jewelry.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Leighton Meester and Adam Brody attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Kaley Cuoco attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kaley Cuoco

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Kate Hudson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

Kate Hudson

In Carolina Herrera.
Matt Winkelmeyer
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jessica Gunning attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jessica Gunning

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
US actress Ariana Debose arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Ariana Debose

ETIENNE LAURENT/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Quinta Brunson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson

In custom Roberto Cavalii, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Judith Lieber clutch.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Amy Adams attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Amy Adams

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Alexandra Daddario attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Alexandra Daddario

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Auli'i Cravalho attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Auli'i Cravalho

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Keri Russell attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Keri Russell

In Stephane Rolland, Aquazurra shoes, and Lagos jewelry.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Sharon Stone attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Sharon Stone

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Erin Foster and Sara Foster attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Erin Foster and Sara Foster

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Fran Drescher attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Fran Drescher

In Dolce and Gabbana.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Zoe Saldana attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Zoe Saldana

In Saint Laurent and Cartier jewelry.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Felicity Jones attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Felicity Jones

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Molly Sims attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Molly Sims

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Eiza Gonzalez

ETIENNE LAURENT/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Kirsten Dunst attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
US actress Elle Fanning arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by Etienne Laurent / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Elle Fanning

ETIENNE LAURENT/Getty Images

Originally Appeared on Glamour

Latest Stories