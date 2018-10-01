Dakota Johnson Asks Women to Send Her Voicemails and Emails Sharing Their Stories

Below is Dakota Johnson's phone number, and she's ready to listen to you—or at least your voicemails. On Sunday, Johnson took the stage at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City and encouraged women to contact her by phone and email to share their stories of sexual assault with her, as part of her crusade for equality for all.

"I want to help you—women and girls around the world—tell your story," she said, according to E! News, then pulled out her phone and shared the number 212-653-8806 with the crowd. "This is my phone number. I want you to call me and tell me your story in a voicemail. Or I want you to send me a message at dakota.johnson@globalcitizen.org and tell me what you've gone through as a woman or girl in the world that's been suffering."

Johnson added, "If we don't speak the same language, that's okay. We have a team for that. We'll translate it. And if you're going to threaten to hurt me, we have a team for that, too." The Fifty Shades Freed star explained that her plan is to "compile these stories and get them heard so I can amplify your voice. Together, we can achieve a world where she is equal."

If you call the number Johnson provided, you'll be automatically directed to her voicemail inbox, where she recites, "This is Dakota Johnson. Please leave a voicemail after the tone and I will record and share your story so that we can live in a world where she is equal. Thank you."