Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Have 'Taken Breaks in the Past' but 'Things Are Great Now' (Exclusive Source)

The stars are still together despite recent breakup rumors

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are in a good place.

A rep for the actress, last week, debunked rumors that the couple had broken up, telling PEOPLE, "They are happily together."

Additionally, a source tells PEOPLE that Johnson, 34, and Martin, 47, are "happy and together."

"Their relationship works because they are both very independent and actually have lives outside of their relationship too," says the source. "It's like every time they are not spotted together for a while, there are breakup rumors."

The source adds that the pair — who were first linked in 2017 after Martin had finalized his divorce with Gwyneth Paltrow the year before — have had their ups and downs.



"Sure, they've had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now," the source says. "They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can."

Earlier this year, Johnson headlined three films, Am I OK?, Daddio and Madame Webb, and she filmed the upcoming movie Materialists with Chris Evans. Father-of-two Martin, meanwhile, is on a world tour with his band Coldplay.

In March 2024, a source told PEOPLE that Martin and Johnson "got engaged years ago but were in no rush to get married" yet.

Johnson told Bustle earlier this year what it's like to watch Martin when he performs onstage at concerts. "I love watching him. I could watch him every day," she said. "I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know ... I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing."

