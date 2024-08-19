Dakota Johnson Just Shut Down Split Rumors by Flashing Her Giant Emerald Engagement Ring to Paps

Dakota Johnson is making it crystal (er, emerald) clear that she and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin are doing just fine amid false claims that they've split up. And by that, I mean the Madame Web actor was photographed flashing her massive engagement ring in front of paps over the weekend.

I mean, if this doesn't send a message, IDK what does!

BACKGRID

This ring flash moment comes amid a source telling the Daily Mail that Chris and Dakota had split after 7 years of dating, an inaccurate report which was shut down by Dakota's rep. They told TMZ that claims of the breakup were "nothing but a false alarm" and that the pair were "happily together."

For what it's worth (in case you're curious!), The Daily Mail's source had previously—and again, incorrectly—claimed that “Chris and Dakota have tried desperately hard over the past few months to make their relationship work. They’ll always have love for each other but they’ve both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term. They’re both busy people, Chris has been in Europe with Coldplay and they both have personal priorities, passions, and work commitments which don’t naturally intertwine with each other. They wanted it to work but it just hasn’t, and they’ve now accepted it is best to move on.”



Glad to know these two are actually doing just fine!

