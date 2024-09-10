Dakota Johnson says she nearly overdosed on caffeine after mistaking this energy drink for ‘vitamins’

Dakota Johnson nearly overdosed on caffeine after mistaking this energy drink for ‘vitamins’ (AFP via Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson almost had a health scare after she mistook a popular energy drink for something on the healthier side.

The actor, 34, recently revealed that Celsius was her drink of choice while shooting her directorial debut, Loser Baby. However, Johnson soon learned that Celsius is actually an energy drink, which contains about 200 milligrams of caffeine per can.

“I discovered Celsius on day one of filming,” she told Variety at the Toronto Film Festival on September 7. “I didn’t know that it was like Red Bull. I thought it was, like, a natural drink.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey star initially attributed her increase in energy to being in the zone, recalling: “I was like, ‘I’m so creative. I’m so inspired. I’m awake all night long. I’m not sleeping, because I’m just thinking.”

“And it’s because I was having like two Celsius a day,” Johnson said. “I thought it was vitamins. I didn’t realize I was basically overdosing on caffeine.”

It was Katie Workinger, who worked as costume designer for the short film, who finally informed Johnson about the adverse health effects of drinking multiple Celsius in one sitting. “She was like, ‘You’re not well. You’re basically having, like, four Red Bulls a day,’” Johnson recounted. “It was really upsetting.”

However, Johnson did admit there was an upside to discovering Celsius was actually an energy drink. “But now I know that in dire straits, there’s Celsius,” she said, before jokingly adding: “And I am looking for an endorsement. So, Celsius, I’m your girl. Night shoots? They work really well.”

Each can of Celsius contains 200 mg of caffeine, according to the brand’s website. While Celsius comes in a variety of flavors, the typical ingredients include aspartame, green tea extract, ginger root, and guarana seeds – which contain over twice the amount of caffeine than the average coffee bean, the Celsius website states.

While it’s safe to consume one can of Celsius a day, the company recommends against drinking more than two 12oz cans of Celsius. The US Food and Drug Administration also advises that drinking up to 400 mg of caffeine, the equivalent to two 12oz cans of Celsius, is safe for most individuals.

This isn’t the first time Johnson has made an amusing admission. Back in 2020, the Suspiria star gave Architectural Digest a tour of home, including the two bowls of limes featured on her kitchen counter. “I love limes, I love them. They’re great. I love them so much and I like to present them like this in my house,” Johnson said, pointing to the limes.

Just one year later, she revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that not only does she not like limes, but she can’t actually eat them. “I’m actually allergic to limes. I’m mildly allergic to limes and honeydew melon… limes make my tongue itch,” Johnson said.