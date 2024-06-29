Dakota Johnson Stops Fans in Their Tracks With Her "Beautiful" All-White Ensemble

Dakota Johnson always knows how to capture attention with fashion, and her latest outfit certainly had folks buzzing.

The actress and director was on hand at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 19 in order to promote her new film Daddio, which hit theaters on June 28. But ahead of making an appearance on the late night talk show, Dakota stunned fans when she arrived at the Los Angeles-based set in an ensemble that was optimal for the warmer weather.

For the fashion moment, Dakota wore an all-white pantsuit, with an oversized long-sleeved blazer that went to the top of her knees and had a one-button closure at the waist. She also wore a matching tank top underneath, which added to the overall monochromatic look. As for her bottoms, she wore a pair of trousers that looked to be a relaxed fit and tailored to her ankles. The one-color aesthetic felt perfect for this time of year, and it was a departure from her past looks she wore on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

While Dakota's look was an all-white moment, she made sure to add a pop of color with her accessories. Her pointed-toed kitten heels were a similar color to her suit, but she paired the outfit with an olive green handbag and tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses. Her dark hair was styled in long waves with bangs, and she appeared to keep her makeup on the more natural side.

When Dakota's pre-TV appearance started to circulate on the internet, it didn't take long for fans to rave about her look.

"She’s gorgeous omg," one person commented on Instagram. "Dakota looks lovely. She makes any outfit look good. 😇❤️🙏🦋🐝🎥👫," another wrote on a different post. "Beautiful 😍," a different follower added on a behind-the-scenes Instagram video.

Well, it looks like we have another look to add to our ever-growing outfit inspiration Pinterest board, and we have Dakota to thank for it!

