'Dale is irreplacable': Greensboro community gathers to honor Sgt. Nix

Sarnia police say they're investigating after five puppies were seized and brought to the humane society last week. Julie Craddock, deputy chief of police with the Sarnia Police Service, says officers went to a home for an unrelated incident on Dec. 29.That's when they saw five puppies outside in what she described as "poor" living conditions, she says."The dogs were located in a makeshift enclosure with no gate, no proper shelter, with ground covered in mud and dog excrement," Craddock said in