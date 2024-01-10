Dallas Cowboys have five players elected for the NFLPA All-Pro team. Which players were selected?

The NFLPA announced its second annual All-Pro team on Wednesday and the Dallas Cowboys led the way with five players selected.

However, two of the Cowboys’ biggest stars, Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott, were omitted from the team.

Parsons had a career-high 14 sacks this season while leading the league in QB pressures. Prescott threw for 4,516 yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Parsons was passed over by Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett, while Lamar Jackson earned the nod at quarterback.

Which Cowboys made the team?

WR CeeDee Lamb,LG Tyler Smith, RG Zach Martin, CB DaRon Bland and K Brandon Aubrey were all selected among the best at their positions.

Bland set an NFL record for interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single season with five and led the league in total interceptions with nine. Lamb set the Cowboys franchise record in catches with 135 along with 1,749 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.

Lamb, Smith, Bland and Aubrey were all selected to their first NFLPA All-Pro team with Martin being the Cowboy to be selected in each of the last two seasons.

The NFLPA All-Pro team is voted on by only active players and is the only all-pro team voted on by players alone. Players vote for the position group they play and primarily line up against and are barred from voting for themselves or their teammates.

Micah Parsons failed to make the NFLPA All-Pro team last year as well despite being a first-team All-Pro selection by the Associated Press.